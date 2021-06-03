Booker T Gives a Controversial Take About Aleister Black Following His Release

✖

Aleister Black was one of the six Superstars released by WWE on Wednesday. Seeing the former NXT Champion get cut so suddenly came as a shock to many, given that he had just debuted a new heel persona on Friday Night SmackDown mere weeks ago and was poised for a feud with Big E. Black, now reverting back to his old wrestling name Tommy End, went into detail during a Twitch stream hours later about how thankful he was for the years spent in WWE and how optimistic he is about the future. Fans have shared that sentiment, but one person who doesn't appear to be impressed by Black is WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

"You can't give a guy intro, give him a black gimmick, a dark robe, and go out there and become a star," Booker said (h/t Cultaholic). "You know, you put him on that thing [mimicks Aleister Black's entrance]. The thing is, it did look cool. But understand, you just can't get that gimmick and think because of the smoke and mirrors, you're going to go out there and get over.

"Aleister Black is a good worker, but I'm looking for [a] guy that's 'talent'. I'm looking for [a] guy that's going to go out and do things totally different than everybody else on the roster," he continued. "Aleister Black had his MMA get-up, his kung fu, karate, Black Mass for the finisher. I get it. But, for me, Aleister Black was a guy that didn't set himself apart from the rest of the guys in the locker room."

It was that last line that caused outrage from fans over on Twitter. You can see some of their reactions below:

I couldn’t disagree more here. https://t.co/g6eaebPXjQ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 3, 2021

I know wrestling is subjective and we are all entitled to our own opinions, but I cannot understand anyone actually thinking this. https://t.co/ATqngBiuwr — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) June 3, 2021

Absurd to say that Aleister Black didn't set himself apart in WWE, Booker T — STATSBOYE (@statsboye) June 3, 2021

