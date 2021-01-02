WWE's Booker T Stars in Bad Bunny's New Music Video

✖

Bad Bunny is known to be a huge fan of professional wrestling and has even brought that into his music, with many a lyric having ties and references to WWE and the legends that have battled inside the ring. He's even brought WWE legends like Ric Flair into his music videos, and now he's done it again with another big-time legend in Booker T. The legend is the subject of Bad Bunny's newest track fittingly titled Booker T, and while the track itself was released in November, the legend appears in rare form in the new music video, which you can see in the video below.

The video features Bad Bunny rapping around a fierce-looking Booker T, and both are inside a cargo container on a moving truck. Booker T stands motionless and looking like he's about to punch someone as Bad Bunny moves around him, taking a break at times to drink some water. After some puppets pop in (alongside a Bad Bunny puppet) he takes a sip of water and then things get a bit looser.

At this point, the music becomes too much for Booker T, and he drops the stoic facade and starts dancing to the beat. The two dance as the song finishes out, though Booker has one more thing to add.

Sending the video out on a high note, Booker T delivers his famous catchphrase, saying "Can you dig it, sucka!"

Now, surprisingly there wasn't a spinaroonie delivered in the video, but it was still great to see Booker T make his Bad Bunny music video debut, and we're definitely curious to see who the rapper gets for his next one.

As for how all this happened, Booker T revealed to the Houston Chronicle that Bad Bunny is a fan and reached out to him directly about the video.

"He was one of the kids growing up that was doing the Spinnarooni and scissor kicking somebody," Booker said. "That's what was so cool about it, it was organic. He was a fan of mine, I'm a fan of the new generation. It just lets me know where I've gone in my career and how many people I've touched along the way. I might not know all the words, but I feel the vibe and I definitely dig the record."

What did you think of the video, and what wrestling legend should be in the next one? Let us know in the comments