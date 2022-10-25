A WWE Live Event Brawl Goes Viral on YouTube

WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event house show this past Saturday night at Wright State University's Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, and a moment from that show has generated over a million views on YouTube. The show saw Omos beat R-Truth in a squash match, leading to Braun Strowman confronting "The Colossus" before their match at Crown Jewel. The two traded strikes for a bit before Strowman sent Omos flying over the top rope.

YouTuber Matt Kempke caught the whole thing on camera and uploaded it to his page over the weekend. It has since generated a whopping 1.46 million views.

Braun Strowman vs. Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

"The Monster Among Men" returned to the WWE on the Sept. 5 episode of Monday Night Raw. After spending weeks beating up The Alpha Academy, Strowman was confronted by Omos on the Oct. 14 episode of SmackDown, and a match at Crown Jewel was confirmed shortly after.

You know honestly, as much as I don't want to admit it, because I'm supposed to be this big giant tough monster, I had to swallow back the emotions. It was really really hard to stay in character. I heard that roar, I heard the place come unglued, and look I'm just giving myself goosebumps thinking about it. I'm home, a year and a half away from the business watching my friends go out to entertain," Strowman said on After The Bell while reflecting on his return (h/t Inside The Ropes). "We came back through the pandemic of being able to be in front of the WWE Universe and I wasn't able to be a part of that made me kind of jealous. But you know that same feeling walking out there Kansas City Monday night after a year and a half of the WWE Universe not seeing the Monster Among Men, Oh my God, the pop, that's what we all work for that's what everybody does this for."