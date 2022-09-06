Former WWE Universal Champion Returns on WWE Raw, Wrecks Everyone

Braun Strowman officially returned to WWE on this week's Monday Night Raw, making his return after being released by the company back in July 2021. Reports of Strowman signing a new contract with the company broke last week, and "The Monster Among Men" opted to interrupted the four-team tag team match to crown new No. 1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He attacked Los Lotharios, Alpha Academy, Street Profits, The New Day, the Street Profits and members of the security team before slamming Angelo Dawkins through the commentary table.

Strowman wrestled eight matches during his time away from WWE, most notably in the Control Your Narrative promotion along with an appearance at ROH's Final Battle back in December. Stay tuned for more updates on Strowman'sm return as they become available.

"Everything happens for a reason. One door closes and it's unbelievable how many other doors have opened. So may different opportunities," Strowman said in an interview last October while reflecting on his release. "I turned down a lot of money, like an astronomical amount of money to do this. There's days where I friggin think about it and I'm like 'holy s—.' Every three letter word corporation out there has made me an offer, talked to me about what I want to do moving forward. And I said 'first and foremost, I have something that I want to do.' One was this. Two was just having a chance to breathe and live. Like I said, I was unbelievably blessed for my time with WWE, but it was very time consuming. I went, in five years, I saw my parents eight times. I missed people's funerals, I missed weddings, I missed births, I missed Christmas', I missed Thanksgivings.

"The time was amazing, don't get me wrong. But I'm still a human being, and I have needs when it comes to comfort. I'm very close with my parents, I'm very close with my family and my friends," he continued. "So it's not only being able to work with my friends on a project, being able to work on an app, being able to do all the other stuff that I have coming out very soon that I'll be able to talk about more. But just being able to live and going back to my grassroots. And this was one of the biggest things to come out of the Narrative, was remembering who the f— I was."