WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch

WWE's Crown Jewel 2022 marks the company's eighth pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. And while the show has some must-see matches for wrestling fans, the headliner will undoubtedly grab mainstream attention — Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The feud between the two started when Paul had Reigns on his Impaulsive podcast, then talked about trying to fight Reigns as soon as "The Tribal Chief" finished their interview. Triple H then hosted a press conference in Las Vegas to confirm the match was happening with WWE's top prize on the line, despite the fact that Paul has only wrestled twice in a WWE ring.

"I'm having a hard time understanding how I got here," Paul recently told Inside The Ropes. "But I think it falls in line with the way I attack every industry I go into. In my head, I'm like, 'Why would I not just go for the top immediately? I don't have much patience, bro. I was a social media kid. Instant gratification is what I'm used to. So I don't know. I could do all the other stuff and go through the ranks and wrestle little by little and make my way up there, but I prefer dropping the explosion as soon as I enter. So yeah, called our Roman Reigns, pretty much baited him into a match, it worked, and here we are. November 5, taking on Roman Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It's insane. Going into Crown Jewel, I'm feeling incredibly athletic, incredibly strong, and I think most importantly, so much smarter as an entertainer and a wrestler," he continued. "You gotta remember this is my third big match. Every time I do it, I think it's very easy to see my progress. I can feel myself advancing leaps and bounds every time I step in that ring. Saudi Arabia on November 5 is gonna be the biggest stage in the world, and I promise I'm gonna step up to the plate and put on a show like you've never seen before, as I do."

WWE Start Time, Date, How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Stream: Peacock

One of the big stories happening in the margins of the show is the relationship between WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (aka The Good Brothers) made their surprise return to WWE on the Oct. 10 episode of Raw. This happened despite the fact that Anderson is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan, and reports dropped days later that the two would still be working dates for the Japanese promotion that they had agreed to before signing new WWE contracts (apparently all the way up through January's Wrestle Kingdom).

However, Anderson's advertised title defense at the Battle Autumn event in Osaka was immediately put in jeopardy as its on the same day as Crown Jewel. Anderson and Gallows then posted a statement on Twitter claiming New Japan didn't approve the booking with them, so they won't be there. However, New Japan President Takami Ohbari then released a statement Anderson was still expected to be there.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Full Card