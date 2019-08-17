WWE’s Braun Strowman Is Up For A Match With Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend

Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend has taken the WWE universe by storm, and after weeks of getting to know the new persona of Bray Wyatt fans finally got to see him in his first match at SummerSlam against Finn Balor. The Fiend made quite an impression, not just on fans but also his fellow superstars, including the Monster himself Braun Strowman. Fans will be able to pit Strowman and The Fiend against in each other in WWE 2K20, but ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Strowman about The Fiend’s debut, and he is definitely down to either share the ring with Wyatt once more or face the new terror that is The Fiend head-on.

“It was really awesome seeing Bray come back as The Fiend, and the feedback from the WWE Universe was unbelievable last night,” Strowman said. “And that’s definitely a character and a guy that I look forward to getting back into the swing of things in the foreseeable future, whether it be friend, Fiend or foe. It’s one of those things, the man that created the monster, per se, brought him to life, one day might face him again, or share the ring with him again. So it’s really good to have Bray back because he took a little hiatus to get this character developed and figured out and bring him to fruition like he has, and I think it came off with a home run last night with the WWE Universe to everybody that was watching.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wyatt took on Finn Balor in his first match, but Balor is about to take some time off, so that feud will probably have to wait a bit to be done properly. It seems Strowman is very much up for taking The Fiend on though, and fans would be lining up to see how that played out.

In the meantime, fans can play The Fiend in WWE 2K20 courtesy of the first WWE 2K20 Originals pack, which will also have a nightmare version of Strowman named Frankenstrowman.

“Yeah, so there’s a real new feature in the game, the 2K20 Original series. It’s called Bump In The Night, and it’s an option where you can play as Braun Strowman as Frankenstein,” Strowman said. “So basically he’s even more of an unstoppable monster and brings that even more horror movie villain feel to real-life. I think it’s a really cool option in the game because you can play as normal Braun Strowman and be destructive, as I always am in the ring on Monday Night Raw, and then now with this option of playing as Frankenstein Braun Strowman, you can really cause destruction in the game, and it’s a really cool feature.”

WWE 2K20 releases on October 22nd and Bump In The Night will be available sometime this fall.

You can check out more of our WWE 2K20 coverage right here, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!