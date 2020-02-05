WWE Releases New Bray Wyatt ‘Mercy The Buzzard’ Collector’s Box

WWE has been pumping out some interesting merchandise for Bray Wyatt ever since he introduced the world to The Fiend and the Firefly Fun House. The latest edition to that lineup is a new collector’s box filled with Mercy The Buzzard-themed merchandise, including a new t-shirt, a “signed” autograph, a can cooler and a pin. There’s also a few pieces of merchandise from the evil Vince McMahon puppet, referred to only as “The Boss.” The box is limited edition and goes for $40 on WWE Shop. Wyatt’s first collector’s box dropped back in December and sold out in just three hours.

WWE uploaded a quick episode of the Firefly Fun House to promote the new box on Wednesday morning.

Yowie Wowie! The new limited-edition Mercy The Buzzard box is available now at https://t.co/ILUETQNY10! @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/1qjp5EHiTx — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2020

For those who don’t remember, Mercy was actually the first thing fans saw regarding the Firefly Fun House as the original vignettes for the segment saw him popping out of a box wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

Wyatt took to Instagram earlier this week to tease the idea of bringing a monster truck with him to WrestleMania 36.

Prior to that he uploaded a somewhat out-of-character post, talking about mental health.

“They ruined you. He is boring. I hate his matches,” Wyatt wrote at the time. “My life is art. My art’s successes and my loved ones are the only exit I have from my mental health. You have no idea how much a simple, thoughtless comment on social media can directly affect the person you are sending it to. With great power comes great responsibility. The negativity in our world is astonishing. And mental health is at an all time decline. Be better…. it could save a life. They saved mine.”

Wyatt managed to retain his WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in a violent strap match against Daniel Bryan. Since Drew McIntyre opted to challenge Brock Lesnar after his Rumble win, the road to WrestleMania 36 seems wide open for “The Fiend.” And with Super ShowDown right around the corner, advertisements for The Fiend taking on Kane have already started popping up.