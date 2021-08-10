Bray Wyatt Posts First Comment After WWE Release

✖

WWE announced back on July 31 that it had officially released Bray Wyatt, ending the former WWE Champion's 12-year run with the company. Wyatt stayed quiet on social media following the news, with his only interaction being the acknowledgment that his final Firefly Fun House segment wound up serving as a send-off for his character. That finally changed on Monday when he tweeted out a photo of a devil mask with the caption, "You can't kill it."

Wyatt's message came within minutes of Fightful releasing a new report regarding his release. Sean Ross Sapp wrote that, according to sources, Wyatt's release had nothing to do with "falsely reported mental health issues," and was more about further developing his character while also attending "family engagements" in May and June. The report also noted that tonight's episode of Raw was supposed to see Wyatt appear for the first time since the Raw after WrestleMania 37.

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

As for what Wyatt does next is anyone's guess. Cody Rhodes was asked about the possibility of him joining AEW during a media conference call last week.

"The Rotunda family and the Rhodes family certainly go way back," Rhodes said. "I can't comment on if I see a spot for him. But I can tell you [he's] an incredibly creative individual and an incredibly creative man....I can't comment on if he fits in with us, but I can say if he has an ounce of passion for this, that guy can fit in anywhere because he's a very special, special talent."

With Wyatt gone, the only trace of his persona in WWE is now with Alexa Bliss and her current, demonic character. In an interview with ComicBook back in April, Bliss revealed that she pitched to work with Wyatt years before it actually happened and that WWE initially shot it down.

"So years ago we pitched an idea to have me come in because I was doing the Harley Quinn thing, and he thought it would be a fun dynamic, but it never really got off the ground," Bliss said. "They already had plans for me. This was right before my first title win, so this was leading up to TLC against Becky. So obviously WWE had other plans for me. Which, I'm actually really happy that I didn't join Bray when I did, because I think the fact that Braun and I were Mixed Match Challenge partners. The fact that I was so confident in my character at the time and the fact that Nikki and I had a past and all these things contribute to the character now."

"So I don't think back then it would have worked with me," Bliss said. "I don't think it would've made sense. I don't think it would've worked. And we didn't know if it was going to work this time, but obviously, we both worked really hard creating this dynamic between the two of us, and I think it's been a lot of fun."