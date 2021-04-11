WWE's Alexa Bliss Reveals Why Previous Bray Wyatt Angle Didn't Happen

✖

It's hard to envision Bray Wyatt as the Fiend without Alexa Bliss in the picture, as the two have created an unforgettable storyline involving fireballs, swingsets, coughing fits, and literally pouring gasoline on a fire. Since Bliss and Wyatt teamed up some have wondered why they didn't team up previously, especially since at one point it was revealed there had been a pitch involving both superstars that never happened. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Bliss about why that never happened, and it just came down to timing, though it seems to have worked out for the best, and you can watch the full interview in the video above.

"So years ago we pitched an idea to have me come in because I was doing the Harley Quinn thing, and he thought it would be a fun dynamic, but it never really got off the ground," Bliss said. "They already had plans for me. This was right before my first title win, so this was leading up to TLC against Becky. So obviously WWE had other plans for me. Which, I'm actually really happy that I didn't join Bray when I did, because I think the fact that Braun and I were Mixed Match Challenge partners. The fact that I was so confident in my character at the time and the fact that Nikki and I had a past and all these things contribute to the character now."

"So I don't think back then it would have worked with me," Bliss said. "I don't think it would've made sense. I don't think it would've worked. And we didn't know if it was going to work this time, but obviously, we both worked really hard creating this dynamic between the two of us, and I think it's been a lot of fun."

That was a huge run for Bliss, and it turned into the best of both worlds, as having this come up now allowed her to create a completely new character for a whole new run. It also provided the opportunity to work with Randy Orton, and she's truly enjoyed how open he's been to all of these at times insane ideas.

"It's been so much fun working with Randy, and he's just so open to so many ideas, which is awesome because I'd never worked with him before, really. Bray's always coming up with new ideas and he is one of the people that invests so much in the character and his work, and it helps us step our games up as talent," Bliss said. "For me, sometimes Bray will say something, like, 'Oh, I never thought about that.' And so I just go on this whole, just snowball of ideas, and Randy's just super awesome to work with, and open to so many ideas."

What do you think of the Alexa Bliss and Fiend storyline? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!