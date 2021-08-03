Cody Rhodes on AEW Possibly Signing Major Free Agents, Bray Wyatt's Future

✖

Between the CM Punk and Daniel Bryan rumors, Bray Wyatt's release, Ric Flair getting granted his release and Adam Cole reportedly nearing free agency, All Elite Wrestling could potentially be bringing in a massive wave of new talent in the near future. Cody Rhodes hosted a media conference call on Tuesday to discuss this week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming event, and kicked things off by saying he couldn't directly comment on any of the rumors (the big ones being Punk arriving at AEW Rampage on Aug. 20 and Bryan debuting next month in New York). However, he did answer a question from SEScoops' Mike Shalik about AEW's current policy towards signing new stars given the current size of the roster.

"I tell a lot of my peers in wrestling and people I use as a sounding board, I always tell them, 'you can't wish away good talent,' especially when you get in a groove as a talent yourself," Rhodes said. "And it's not unlike the world that Tony [Khan] comes from already, the world of the NFL and football in the UK. If there's a free agent out there that can move the needle and be something significant for us... personally, I think you have to go after them. Does that change the landscape of the show and the roster? For sure, but that's one of those things where as much as things can get personal, it is business. And no one is immune from that."

Rhodes pointed out that between the arrival of AEW Rampage and him stepping away soon to film another season of Go-Big Show that some room has opened up, but not by much. But he then added, "the more the merrier."

One of the biggest surprises from this past weekend was WWE announcing Bray Wyatt's release from the company. Rhodes' history with Wyatt goes back to when he was Husky Harris' coach on Season 2 of NXT (during its competition show days) and was later asked to give his thoughts on Wyatt possibly joining the company.

"The Rotunda family and the Rhodes family certainly go way back. I can't comment on if I see a spot for him. But I can tell you [he's] an incredibly creative individual and an incredibly creative man.

"...I can't comment on if he fits in with us, but I can say if he has an ounce of passion for this, that guy can fit in anywhere because he's a very special, special talent," Rhodes added.