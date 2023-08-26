WWE Brings Back Bray Wyatt's QR codes in SmackDown Tribute Episode

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured several tributes to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk throughout the show, while also being bookended with a 10 Bell Salute and one last moment for Wyatt before the show came to a close. As another nod to Wyatt, WWE also brought back the QR codes that started with Wyatt's return to WWE leading up to Extreme Rules, and those who followed those QR codes found some of Wyatt's most memorable WWE moments. You can find a guide to each QR code and where it leads below.

The first QR code takes you to a video from Monday Night Raw in 2013, which introduced the leader of the Wyatt Family and many of the elements that would go on to become trademarks of the group. The second QR code jumps ahead a bit, as it goes to a video that showcases Wyatt's debut of The Fiend, which took place at SummerSlam in 2019.

The third QR code replays a fan-favorite moment of Wyatt's, as it shows Wyatt winning his first WWE Championship, a win that took place at 2017's Elimination Chamber. The fourth QR code moves ahead to April of 2019, which is when Wyatt introduced one of his most popular creations the Firefly Fun House, which made its debut on Monday Night Raw.

The fifth QR code moves ahead to 2022, which was when Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE at Extreme Rules. WWE went all out for the return, and as a result, it's become one of the most memorable WWE entrances ever. The crowd lost their minds throughout the entire entrance, though reached peak levels when Wyatt took off his mask and blew out the lantern.

The sixth and final QR code of the evening linked to Wyatt's first promo after his return at Extreme Rules, which took place on the October 14 2022 episode of SmackDown. Wyatt returned to the ring and delivered a promo that felt very different from his past promos, revealing the real person underneath the character in various ways throughout. The video is titled Bray Wyatt now knows who he is, and you can watch it here.

The end of SmackDown left off with one last tribute to Wyatt, with the lights going down and revealing Wyatt's lantern in the center of the ring with fog and smoke billowing around it. Then an image of Wyatt was put up on the video screen, almost making it appear as if Wyatt was standing on the entrance ramp. Chants of Thank You Wyatt broke out, and WWE closed out the show.