Watch: Bray Wyatt Debuts New Firefly Funhouse Entrance at WWE TLC

With Bray Wyatt and The Miz scheduled to wrestle at WWE TLC on Sunday night, the question was how would Wyatt appear for the match?

With The Fiend not advertised for the match, we had assumed Wyatt would wrestle the match as his regular persona that appears on the Firefly Funhouse skits and that’s exactly what happened. Wyatt entered the venue to the Firefly Funhouse music and wrestled in that attire: a sweater, black jeans, and black shoes.

Check it out below.