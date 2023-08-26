WWE Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown with Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman

WWE started off tonight's episode of SmackDown on a somber note, paying tribute to the late Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away suddenly yesterday. There's been an outpouring of love and tributes to Wyatt on social media after the news was shared by Triple H, and plans for tonight's SmackDown were quickly changed to tribute Wyatt and the late Terry Funk, who also passed away this week. WWE held the 10 Bell Salute for both Wyatt and Funk, and Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were both on hand it, standing on either side of Triple H. Then WWE played a tribute video for Wyatt, which you can find below.

Michael Cole introduced the 10 Bell Salute, saying, "Good evening ladies and gentlemen. This past week we lost two beloved members of our WWE family. Hall of Famer Terry Funk and the one and only Bray Wyatt. Today on Friday night SmackDown, we will honor their legacy and celebrate their lives. The lives of two incredible men who have touched all of us with their passion, their creativity, and their spirit. Please join us for a moment of silence in our traditional 10 Bell Slaute."

Tonight's SmackDown will be a celebration of the lives of Terry Funk and Windham Rotunda.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/E2T655Ni36 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 26, 2023

The video shows some of the many highlights in Wyatt's career, but it also shows photos of Wyatt with his wonderful family. There's also part of his promo played over the footage, with Wyatt saying, "I am the color red in a world full of black and white. I am the eater of worlds. I am Bray Wyatt, I am forever." More footage is shown of Wyatt interacting with so many backstage, and as more footage is played we hear Wyatt say, "I can look you all in the eyes and say...thank you."

Then we go back live to all of the Superstars out by the entrance ramp, and the crowd starts chanting Thank you Bray. Then they start singing "he's got the whole world in his hands", and afterward the camera moves further out and shows Wyatt's rocking chair. The spotlight focuses in and the camera zooms in to bring the touching tribute to a close.

Strowman also shared a tribute to Wyatt on Instagram, writing, "I really don't even know how or where to start. This is just what I can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn't have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours.

Thank You Bray pic.twitter.com/BxzBDilzOl — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 26, 2023

You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were having Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such an amazing man.

My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby's know I love you all so much. I'll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the ass for me when you see him. I know this isn't bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

Our thoughts are with Rotunda's family and friends.