Photo: Brock Lesnar Changes up His Look by Growing out a Beard

Brock Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE programming since he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. His contract with the WWE has since expired, and while all signs point to him eventually going back it looks like "The Beast" decided to grow out his beard in the meantime. Lesnar has been spotted sporting a beard before, most notably during his UFC run, but he's always remained clean-shaven whenever WWE books him, so the change is always startling.

A user on the r/SquaredCircle subreddit uploaded a recent photo of Lesnar this week, taking a picture with a fan while sporting a new look. According to the comment section, the photo was taken in Medicine Hat, Alberta, where Lesnar goes for his annual fall hunting trip in Cypress Hill.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman speculated on when Lesnar will be back on WWE television.

"It depends on if there's a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal," Heyman explained. "Right now, he's very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there's something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I'm sure he would be willing to do it."

He also speculated why "The Beast" won't go back to the UFC for another fight.

"Number One, I don't think there's enough money to get him to do it," Heyman said. "Number Two, I don't know what would entice him to do so. And Number Three, I think when Brock Lesnar came back at UFC 200 and survived being punched in the face by Mark Hunt and still won the fight, which very few people do after getting punched in the face by Mark Hunt, I think that itch got scratched."

