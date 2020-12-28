CM Punk and Mick Foley Both Set Up Fundraisers for Brodie Lee's Family Through Their Pro Wrestling Tees Stores

✖

Ever since Brodie Lee's death was announced on Saturday night, pro wrestlers from all corners of the industry have come forward with tributes for the WWE and AEW star. The online merchandise store Pro Wrestling Tees announced on Sunday that fans and wrestlers alike can help aid Lee's family (he is survived by his wife and two sons) by purchasing something from his online store page, as all proceeds will go directly towards them.

Both CM Punk and Mick Foley decided to take things one step further, announcing that all of their profits in the coming month would be going towards the family as well.

Cm Punk has informed us that all proceeds from any of his https://t.co/XoKLvEqPwu merch sales for the next month will be donated to Brodie Lee's family. Thank you @CMPunk 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yJD2pzuUD4 — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 28, 2020

This is a great idea by @CMPunk - a great way to show Jon Huber’s family we care. Please count me in for 100% of my January @PWTees proceeds. https://t.co/7pvPfivuUL https://t.co/BAb0yuxsOp — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 28, 2020

AEW released a statement on Lee's (real name Jon Huber) death on Saturday as the news broke.

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," AEW's statement read. "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."

WWE then released its own statement shortly after. Lee, working as Luke Harper, worked for the company from 2012-19 before jumping to AEW in March.