Brodie Lee: WWE & AEW Stars Pay Tribute to Late Wrestler

The wrestling world received some tragic news on Saturday night when it was revealed that current AEW star and former WWE superstar Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) had passed away at the age of 41. Lee was the leader of the AEW faction "Dark Order" and a former AEW TNT Champion, and to say the news was stunning would be an understatement. Within the wrestling industry, Lee had long been seen as one of the best big man workers out there, and he was just starting to develop the character aspect of his game in AEW.

Tributes and reactions were quick to flood social media and we have gathered some of them here for our readers.

Our thoughts are with Huber's family during this incredibly difficult time.