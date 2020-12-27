Brodie Lee: WWE & AEW Stars Pay Tribute to Late Wrestler
The wrestling world received some tragic news on Saturday night when it was revealed that current AEW star and former WWE superstar Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) had passed away at the age of 41. Lee was the leader of the AEW faction "Dark Order" and a former AEW TNT Champion, and to say the news was stunning would be an understatement. Within the wrestling industry, Lee had long been seen as one of the best big man workers out there, and he was just starting to develop the character aspect of his game in AEW.
Tributes and reactions were quick to flood social media and we have gathered some of them here for our readers.
Our thoughts are with Huber's family during this incredibly difficult time.
Johnny Gargano
This is heartbreaking. I'm at a legit loss for words right now. Such a kind, talented dude. Absolutely one of a kind.. #RIPBrodieLee— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 27, 2020
Kayla Braxton
Wow. #RIPBrodieLee. Heartbreaking. He was such a great guy. Thinking of his family, especially with it being the holidays. 💔— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) December 27, 2020
Beth Phoenix
Unthinkable. Love and strength to Jon’s family. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/ddSFEYdMfa— Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) December 27, 2020
Tony Nese
To an amazing talent, friend, leader and most importantly father. We all love you and will miss you forever. Thank you for putting smiles on so many faces.December 27, 2020
Nick Aldis
Tell your people you love them. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. My heart goes out to the Huber family.#RIPBrodieLee— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 27, 2020
Major Wrestling Figure Podcast
We love you Jon. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/UfCUIzjXDj— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) December 27, 2020
The Dark Order
Brodie was one of the best humans I’ve ever met. We hit it off as soon as we met. He was an amazing performer, a mentor, but more importantly a dear friend. You will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/3vbBo0K8bO— Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) December 27, 2020
Marko Stunt
It doesn’t feel real posting this...
This is one of my favorite pictures that I’ve never posted. #RipBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/uuRC0w2mHD— Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) December 27, 2020
Tony Schiavone
Words do not describe the sadness we all feel today. He was special both in and out of the ring. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/crt5jiHJgT— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) December 27, 2020
Matt Hardy
This was my Bday, which I share with Doc. Brodie & Miro photobombed us & we all shared a great laugh.
I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/3p5BH18YIr— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020