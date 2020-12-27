Pro Wrestling Tees Announces All Proceeds From Brodie Lee's Merchandise Will Assist His Family

✖

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Huber, known on television as Brodie Lee (and as Luke Harper from his days in WWE), passed away at the age of 41 on Saturday. He is survived by his wife Amanda and their two children, and on Sunday Pro Wrestling Tees confirmed how fans can support the family as they cope with the loss. The outlet confirmed via Twitter that all of the proceeds made from Lee's PWT page will go directly to his family. You can check out the shop page here.

All proceeds go to his family from any of his merchandise on https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc and https://t.co/2vp5yr8OeP — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) December 27, 2020

Amanda confirmed on Saturday night that Lee's death was caused by a non-COVID-19-related lung issue.

"My best friend died today," she wrote on Instagram. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love. On top of that, I can't express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces."

Both WWE and AEW released statements on Saturday night.

"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," AEW's statement read. "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."