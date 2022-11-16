WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats Von Wagner to Retain NXT Title

WWE had a stacked card for tonight's episode of NXT, and it kicked off with the match for the NXT Championship. NXT Champion Bron Breakker was set to defend his Title against Von Wagner, and after a chaotic contract signing between the two last week, you knew it was going to be a physical affair. It was just that, and Wagner pulled out all the stops to take the win, including slamming Breakker into the steel steps multiple times, which took a toll on his lower back. Despite the pain, Breakker was able to get the win and retain his NXT Championship.

Wagner threw Stone into Breakker right off the bat and while Breakker threw him out, it caused enough distraction for Wagner to take advantage of, and he capitalized by knocking Breakker to the ground. Breakker came back with a vengeance, throwing Wagner and then hitting a stunning Frankensteiner on Wagner. Wagner would knock Breakker back a bit and connect with some strikes before lifting him for a slam, and then he continued to go to work on Breakker's arm and shoulder.

Breakker bounced off the ropes and lifted Wagner for quite some time in a standing suplex, and then he charged up and hit Wagner like a freight train. Wagner returned to the offensive and locked in a hold to put pressure on Breakker's shoulder and arm, though he soon found himself in a hold after Breakker countered. Wagner and Breakker would trade holds again for a while, and then Wagner gained the upper hand by slamming Breakker down and causing him to fall out of the ring.

Wagner then slammed him into steel steps and then lifted him up and slammed his back on the top part of the steps. Back in the ring Wagner continued the attack, focusing on Breakker's hurt lower back. Wagner applied a bear hug, and while Breakker crawled away, Wagner quickly caught him up and put him up top.

Breakker kicked him away and then launched off the top rope and clubbed Wagner with a forearm. Shoulder tackles followed and then he caught Wagner in mid-air and slammed him down. Breakker went up top and ran into Wagner, but then he ran towards him and was caught himself, as Wagner slammed him down and went for the cover, but he kicked out. Breakker tried to pick up Wagner but he couldn't and went Wagner went for another move Breakker hit him with the Spear and pinned him for the win. Breakker is still your NXT Champion.

