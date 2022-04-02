WWE’s Charlotte Flair and AEW’s Andrade El Idolo Spotted Together at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony didn’t take long to get fans buzzing online, and the ceremony hadn’t even really started yet. During the kickoff show, people were finding their seats, and that included a host of WWE Superstars who were seated in a separate section. Someone caught a photo of that section, where you can see Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jerry Lawler, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, and more. The appearance that got fans talking however was when the photo caught Charlotte Flair and AEW’s Andrade El Idolo in attendance, who have been dating for some time.

Flair and El Idolo have been a couple since 2019, and earlier in 2020, they announced they were engaged. When they started dating they were both in WWE, but even after El Idolo departed to AEW they have traveled together, with Flair being in attendance for several of El Idolo’s matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Andrade requested his release from WWE and after it was granted he would head to All Elite Wrestling, where he’s had a number of big matches and moments. During a previous interview Flair was asked about her thoughts on Andrade leaving WWE to go to a different company, and she was fully supportive of his decision.

“I’m just so motivated and inspired by his decision,” Flair said. “It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that’s what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he’ll succeed and one day come back… I don’t know if that’s what he’d want to do. But he wants success.

“He wants the platform,” she continued. “He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can’t deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It’s really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it.”

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is currently streaming on Peacock. Charlotte Flair can be seen every Friday Night on SmackDown, while Andrade El Idolo can be seen on Wednesday and Friday nights on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage.