Charlotte Flair Talks Andrade Leaving WWE, Joining AEW

✖

Andrade El Idolo recently made his surprise arrival in All Elite Wrestling, roughly two months after he was granted his release by the WWE. The former NXT Champion's fiancee, Charlotte Flair, is still a major within the WWE and spoke with Bleacher Report this week ahead of her Raw Women's Championship match with Rhea Ripley at this Sunday's Hell in a Cell event. Late in the interview, she was asked to give her thoughts on seeing Andrade depart WWE and go on a different path with his career.

"I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision," Flair said. "It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that's what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he'll succeed and one day come back... I don't know if that's what he'd want to do. But he wants success.

"He wants the platform," she continued. "He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can't deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It's really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it."

She then went on to shut down the idea of leaving WWE herself before talking about what she and Andrade help each other with when it comes to wrestling.

"I'm WWE homegrown," Flair said. "I think that's what people forget. I'm a product of the PC. That would be so scary to me to leave my home, which is WWE. To know that he has traveled the world and that he'll continue to travel the world and make a bigger name for himself, I'm so excited for him."

She continued — "What I'm helping him with definitely is not what he's helping me with. With him, he obviously works with me on the moves. I have a style now obviously because I've been on Raw and SmackDown since 2015, but just working with my performance and I work with him on presentation. Half of the battle is being a star. I feel like, which people forget a lot of the time, is that it is presence whether it's promos or... I can't give away the magic, but I work with presentation and he works with wrestling. You swap it."