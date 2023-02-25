WWE's Charlotte Flair References Andrade in Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio Face-Off on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Champion against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39, but before they meet up at the biggest wrestling event of the year, they were set to come face to face during tonight's episode of SmackDown. While that did eventually happen, it was actually a face-off between Flair and Dominik Mysterio first. Mysterio would throw some jabs at Flair about how much momentum Ripley had and then would bring her father into the discussion before Flair shut that down. Flair also shot Mysterio down when she referenced her real-life husband Andrade El Idolo. When Ripley did finally come out to the ring, the staredown was short thanks to Dominik, but it's safe to say that no love has been lost between these opponents.

In the past few weeks, Ripley and Flair have gone back and forth, with Ripley looking to settle the score and for Flair's previous win at WrestleMania against her. Flair has said it will take more than 3 years to get to her level, and says that she didn't put her in her place, but taught her an important lesson.

Flair kicked off the segment by saying "35 days till WrestleMania. Now I know Rhea Ripley likes to run her mouth on Monday Night Raw, so I can't wait to see what she has to say to my face. Alright Ripley, come on out. Hmmm, I think I smell hesitation. Right? Rhea, are you remembering the last time we were in the ring together? It's okay to be scared. Having second thoughts about choosing me."

That's when Dominik Mysterio came out, telling Flair he wouldn't let her talk about Mami like that. Flair called him a good soldier and said the adults were talking. . Mysterio said he thinks she's just jealous since she knows Ripley is the hottest thing in WWE. He also said Flair should smile more and started to compliment her for a bit. Flair then said "I have a real Latino man at home who calls me Mami, with a much thicker accent. So I don't know what the hell you're talking about.

That's when Dominik started listing out their similarities. "I just wanted to chat, I thought we had a lot in common. You know. We're both generational WE superstars. You're 2nd generation. I'm 3rd generation. We both know how to deal with the legacy of our fathers. Surpass them. But, you know what. I know that my dad was a lot worse. My dad, he was a deadbeat. He didn't even bother showing up. He was an afterthought of a father. You don't understand what that's like. He messed me up. That put a chip on my shoulder, just like you. But at WrestleMania when Mami beats you, you'll know your dad was right. You're just not good enough."

Flair said "He's 74 tomorrow, so happy early birthday dad. And he can still go, and if he was here he'd kick your butt. But since he's not..." That's when Flair took off the title and got in Mysterio's face. Ripley's music hit and she walked in for a quick stare-down, but Dominik separated them. She came back and got in Flair's face, but Dominik got her to walk away.

Now they will face each other next month at WrestleMania 39, and it should be one of the biggest matches on the two-night card.

