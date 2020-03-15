CM Punk Seems Convinced WrestleMania 36 Will Get Canceled

Based on some of his latest tweets, CM Punk seems to be on the side of WWE fans who are certain WrestleMania 36, along with all of the other events tied to WrestleMania weekend, will be scrapped due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On top of the latest episodes of SmackDown and Raw being moved to the WWE Performance Center, this week’s edition of WWE Backstage had to be scrapped after Fox Sports closed its office in Los Angeles to prevent its employees from being infected.

Punk was all for the idea once the news of the cancellation dropped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Super bummed! I was supposed to see Lobster next week! Still not speaking to @RealPaigeWWE. We will all be back soon, stay safe everyone! @ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x https://t.co/C8EWqXqmuP — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 13, 2020

He later responded to a photoshopped picture of the WrestleMania sign.

They gotta stop pointing at that fucking sign. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 15, 2020

Then on Sunday he poked fun at Renee Young, who seemed to be crossing her fingers that the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony would still happen.

On Thursday, during an emergency meeting between Tampa city officials and mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County district commissioner Les Miller said they would give WWE a week to cancel it on their own, or else they would have to hold another meeting this coming Thursday.

“We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don’t want to pull that plug,” Miller said. “However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don’t, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time.”

WWE then put out a new statement of its own.

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay.”