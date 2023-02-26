Watch Cody Rhodes (Kind of) Reunite With Bullet Club

Cody Rhodes' two years as a member of the Bullet Club were tumultuous, to put it mildly. Rhodes was announced as a member of the group during vignettes made to confirm his arrival in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And while he'd be one of its most prominent members in both New Japan and ROH, his disdain for Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi led to a civil war between the US portion of the faction in 2018 — with Rhodes and Hangman Page on one side, Omega on the other and The Young Bucks torn between the two. Rhodes and Omega would feud in both ROH and New Japan for a chunk of 2018 before Tama Tonga led the charge against all members of The Elite.

By the end of 2018, The Elite had turned their full attention to launching AEW while the BC continued to thrive under Jay White's leadership. Rhodes would eventually separate himself from The Elite and left AEW in early 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He has since given a couple of nods to his former faction, then took things a step further during a WWE live event in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday.

The event saw Rhodes beat Finn Balor in singles action, then cut a promo alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. And while his run with the BC never overlapped with The Good Brothers, the three gave a "Two Sweet" in the ring to pop the crowd. Rhodes even hinted at his old "Bullet Club is fine" catchphrase while talking about his time with that group.

Cody Rhodes on His WrestleMania 39 Match With Roman Reigns

Rhodes will take on "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania 39 this coming April and has given a number of interviews regarding his massive upcoming match.

"The irony and the potential of a Rhodes going on last [at WrestleMania], when my dad spent eight years competing against WWE," Rhodes said on Impaulsive last month. "I spent three and stirred up as much trouble as I could possibly stir up. The irony of the potential of going on last under the brightest lights on the grandest stage is just why this place is so good."

"I don't want to shrivel under the lights. I am very much just now letting it all sink in, what we're doing," he later added. "I want to let it all sink in now so I can stop doing the, 'This is amazing, this is going to be great.' You want to pretend like you've been in the end zone. I want to show up, and we've got to deliver. I have to finish the story."