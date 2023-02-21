AEW World Champion MJF Shuts Down Bullet Club Fan Suggestion

Bullet Club finds itself in an all too familiar position this month. As stipulated by his Loser Leaves Japan match against Hikuleo and his Loser Leaves NJPW match against Eddie Kingston, Jay White's duo of defeats has forced the Switchblade to leave the Far East promotion. With White out of New Japan, this leaves Bullet Club without a leader once again, a situation that the faction faced in years past when Prince Devitt (Finn Balor) and AJ Styles departed for WWE. Signs seem to be pointing to David Finlay taking over leadership responsibilities, as the fourth-generation star attacked White following his loss at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

Beyond Finlay, fans have suggested other names to head up the skull and crossbones group, with one throwing AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's name into the mix.

"I'd rather join the bullet in my skull club," MJF responded.

During his mainstream tenure, MJF has been part of two factions, both of which ended up being short-lived. He was a supporting player in Chris Jericho's Inner Circle for a couple of months before he turned on the band of AEW originals. From there, MJF formed his own faction, The Pinnacle, which quietly dissolved during his feud with Wardlow in Spring 2022.

While it's unlikely that the next leader of Bullet Club will be someone outside of NJPW, it's worth noting that a number of the faction's members are contracted to other promotions. Juice Robinson still reps the black and white in AEW, while Ace Austin and Chris Bey joined the faction as part of the Impact Wrestling roster.

This dismissal of Bullet Club is just the latest anti-NJPW remark by MJF, as the current AEW World Champion bashed the promotion during an interview in 2022.

"There is nothing going on in professional wrestling right now, at this moment, whether it's indies or whether it's a televised professional wrestling company that I don't watch. I see everything and I watch everything, except New Japan," MJF said. "New Japan sucks. It's just the s--ts. There's some guys there that are cool. I think the Great-O-Khan is kind of cool. But yeah, not my thing. Goes back to the move thing, they're just cracking each other in the skull over and over again. They're just dummies. Concussions are real."