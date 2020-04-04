WWE Reveals Braun Strowman is Goldberg’s WrestleMania Opponent

WWE fans have been wondering when Goldberg’s opponent would be announced for WrestleMania, as his previous opponent Roman Reigns decided to forgo the match for health reasons. On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown we finally got our answer officially, and it is none other than Braun Strowman. That’s right, the monster among men is going to take on the legend Goldberg at WrestleMania, and while it isn’t what anyone initially expected, it could end up being an entertaining match depending on what way WWE goes with it, especially if they go with getting the belt off of Goldberg and putting it on Braun, something WWE has been hesitant to do in the past.

Reigns was initially scheduled to go against Goldberg, and it was thought that Reigns would end up going over so that the belt would be back on a popular face who was also a full-time superstar.

With Reigns out though WWE had to go to plan B, and it seems Strowman will be in his place. You can still have Strwoman go against Reigns at another time, but depending on how long Reigns decides to stay out of the ring, Strowman could end up having a solid run as Champion.

Now, this could all be moot if WWE decides to keep the belt on Goldberg, though we imagine there was a deal in place for him to do a short run and then take some time off. WWE has convinced plenty of superstars to stay on past their initial engagementS in the past, though, so Goldberg could end up sticking around.

You could also stick with Strowman being a Champ but still losing at WrestleMania, doing a small program on the next few SmackDowns and then finally letting Braun have the belt for a prolonged period.

