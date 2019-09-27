WWE Confirms Pyro Is Returning to WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown

WWE executive producer Kevin Dunn dropped some “explosive” news on Friday, confirming that the long-awaited return of pyro to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown would take place next week, along with new entrance sets, logos and graphics. This had all been previous reported by wrestling insider @WrestleVotes, though this marked the first time a WWE official had confirmed it.

“Talked with #WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn about @WWEonFOX,” New York Post reporter Joseph Staszewski tweeted on Friday. “Confirmed there will be new sets, openings, logos, graphics & theme music for both #Raw and SmackDown. Pyro is also returning including ‘flames, lasers.’”

This news drops just one day after WWE confirmed that new commentary teams would be coming to both the Red and Blue Brands. Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and Jerry Lawler (for a short time) will run the Raw commentary table, while Michael Cole and Corey Graves will run the SmackDown show. Renee Young will still appear on the show, though her new role as host of the upcoming WWE Backstage studio show on FS1 will be taking up most of her time going forward.