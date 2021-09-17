WWE Confirms Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match for PPV

The last two SmackDowns have been building towards a clash between The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The Demon Finn Balor, who will meet in the ring at Extreme Rules. The pay-per-view doesn’t happen until later this month, but a new advertisement by WWE reveals what Reigns’ next match will be, and it seems he will be facing The Beast Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel (via Fightful). The official description from WWE reveals that the Universal Championship will be on the line if Reigns still has the title after Extreme Rules, though others just feel like WWE went and spoiled the Reigns Balor match to get the hype going for Crown Jewel.

There was a good chance Balor was going to lost in some manner, though my money was on some sort of disqualification as he was Reigns was about to lose or something, so that he doesn’t suffer a straight-up loss. That could still be the case, but it would be hard to imagine Reigns not having the title when he faces Lesnar.

Here’s the official description from WWE.

“Roman Reigns will go head-to-head with Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel, but whether that contest will be for the Universal Championship depends entirely on what happens in The Head of the Table’s title match against “The Demon” Finn Bálor at WWE Extreme Rules.

At SummerSlam, Reigns overcame 16-time World Champion John Cena in a hard-fought matchup, only to be surprised by the sudden reemergence of The Beast. Lesnar subsequently returned to SmackDown where he ordered his one-time Advocate Paul Heyman, turned Special Counsel to Reigns, to accept his challenge for a match against the dominant titleholder. Following Lesnar’s scuffle with The Bloodline, The Head of the Table indeed accepted the challenge from The Conqueror, only to be greeted by The Demon, which reminded the WWE Universe that there is already an explosive Universal Title Match established for WWE Extreme Rules.

Regardless of whether the Universal Title is on the line, an epic showdown between Reigns and Lesnar is set in stone with the guarantee that destruction is sure to follow. Don’t miss WWE Crown Jewel, Thursday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT on WWE Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.”

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled for Thursday, October 21st.

