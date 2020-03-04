WWE Issues Official Statement on The Coronavirus Ahead of WrestleMania 36

In the wake of coronvirus cases popping up in Tampa, the host city of WrestleMania 36 in April, WWE released an official statement regarding the virus on Wednesday. The statement, released to ESPN, read, “The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

WWE reportedly held a talent meeting on Monday ahead of this week’s Monday Night Raw to inform wrestlers on how to avoid infection while traveling.

Both Stephanie McMahona and executive vice president John Saboor commented on monitoring the coronavirus with the Tampa Bay Times last week.

“The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first,” McMahon said. “We don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking.”

“Given the number of live events that (WWE) does, it’s constantly monitoring global events,” Saboor said. “There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole. So I think those will continue.”

On top of WrestleMania itself, WWE will also host a number of events in the week leading up to the event, including WrestleMania Axxess, the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony and NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay. Add in more than a dozen independent wrestling live events and fan conventions like WrestleCon, and you’ve got tens of thousands of wrestling fans heading to Tampa.

