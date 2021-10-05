Goldberg appeared in front of a WWE crowd for the first time since SummerSlam on this week’s Monday Night Raw. “Da Man” immediately called out Bobby Lashley for attacking his son at last month’s pay-per-view, prompting “The All Mighty” to walk towards the ring with a microphone. Eventually, he accepted Goldberg’s demand for a rematch but added in that it would be a No Holds Barred Match. Goldberg was delighted by that news, saying that he now has the freedom to “kill” Lashley. The rest of The Hurt Business then tried to jump the WWE Hall of Famer and were promptly beat down.

Lashley and Goldberg’s first match at SummerSlam ended via referee stoppage when Lashley injured one of Goldberg’s legs to the point where he could no longer stand. Gage Goldberg then hit the ring and attacked Lashley from behind and was promptly trapped in The Hurt Lock.

