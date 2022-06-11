WWE Crowns New Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown

✖

Ricochet was set to face the biggest challenge of his Intercontinental Championship reign on tonight's WWE SmackDown, as he would be facing The Ring General himself, Gunther. Gunther has decimated everyone he's entered the ring with up to this point, but if anyone could take him down, it would be Ricochet. Ricochet was stunned several times by Gunther's sheer power, but he kept coming back with a vengeance. Unfortunately, it was too much to overcome, and Gunther would get the win and become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther started things off with a bang, throwing Ricochet across the mat, and then he slammed Ricochet's face into the mat. Ricochet got some big kicks and punches in, and then evaded Gunther's moves, which frustrated the powerhouse, though Gunther then hit a massive chop on the Champion. Then he picked Ricochet up and placed him on the top rope and tuck his boot on Ricochet's chin and the other on his leg, and you could see the Champ wasn't feeling so hot at this point.

Gunther had the momentum but Ricochet wasn't done yet and went on a tear with big kicks to Gunther's legs and a number of speedy punches. Gunther went for a suplex but the Champion landed on his feet and hit a running knee, but Gunther knocked the Champ off his feet with a massive Lariat. Ricochet still kicked out of the cover though.

The Ring General went for another Sleeper Hold but Ricochet kicked him in the face and then hit a Moonsault off the second rope followed by a Shooting Star Press, but Gunther kicked out of the cover attempt. Ricochet went up top but didn't connect on the move, though he hit a boot to the face and a dropkick on Gunther. Gunther hit one of his own though and knocked the Champ to the other side of the ring. A powerbomb followed and unfortunately, that was it for Ricochet, as Gunther pinned him and became the new Intercontinental Champion.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!