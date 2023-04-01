WWE Crowns New NXT Champion at Stand and Deliver

It was finally time for Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes to meet one on one in the ring at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, and they definitely delivered. The two pillars of NXT put on a show, and there were several points where it looked like it could go either way. That was especially true when Hayes tapped out, but there was no referee, and then Trick Williams got involved and hit the Champ only for him to kick out. In the end, it came down to just one on one, and it was Hayes who pinned Breakker and kickstarted a new era in WWE NXT. Hayes is your new NXT Champion.

Early on Hayes attempted to lift Breakker but he didn't have much success, and Breakker came back with a slam of his own. Hayes go payback though with a dropkick to the head. Hayes got some momentum but Breakker stopped it in its tracks with a shoulder tackle. Hayes then went for two springboard moves and didn't move at all, sending a message to the challenger. Breakker then flipped Hayes around and hit the impressive vertical suplex followed by a standing moonsault.

the prophecy has been fulfilled. carmelo hayes is NXT champion holy hell #StandAndDeliver

Hayes came back with brutal kicks to the head after he hit the turnbuckle, and then Hayes leaped through the air and collided with Breakker, dropping him to the mat and going for a cover, but the Champ kicked out. Hayes kept up the attack, targeting Breakker's leg and chest. Breakker hit a shoulder tackle and a nasty backbreaker before a cover, but Hayes kicked out.

Breakker looked to punish Hayes and take him away from his game. Breakker focused on removing Hayes' speed and agility, and then he was put in a Torture Rack, but Trick Williams grabbed his leg and pulled him away. Unfortunately, he was kicked out of the match for that, and Breakker collided with both outside of the ring. Breakker went up top and collided with Hayes, but Hayes kicked out of the cover. Hayes picked up speed though and hit a cutter on the Champ and went for the pin, but Breakker kicked out.

Breakker looked a little stunned, so Hayes went up top but Breakker rolled out of the way. Hayes followed and hit an amazing suplex off the ropes. He went for the pin but Breakker kicked out. Breakker met Hayes up top though and brought him down to the mat hard, and both were stunned.

They would trade punches but then Hayes would roll Breakker into a submission, though the Champ would kick out. Then Breakker would lock Hayes in a submission and the challenger would tap, but the referee had been knocked out and didn't see it. That's when Trick Wiliams returned and hit Breakker with the Title, and then he alerted the referee, but Breakker beat the count.

Hayes then had to keep after the Champ, and he would go up top and connect with the big leg drop, and that was it for Breakker. Hayes is now your new NXT Champion!

