Photo: WWE's Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Welcome Baby Boy

WWE's Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that they had welcomed their second child into the world, a baby boy. Bella wrote, "It's a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" She uploaded a photo of herself and Bryan both holding hands with the baby.

The former WWE Champion and Divas Champion got married in April 2014 after been in a relationship for roughly three years. The two welcomed their first child, Birdie Joe Danielson in May 2017.

WWE quickly released a statement congratulating the pair.

Bella and her twin sister Nikki Bella announced back in January that they were both expecting.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie told PEOPLE Magazine at the time. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’”

Less than a month before the baby arrived, Brie and Nikki both posed for a pregnancy photoshoot.

