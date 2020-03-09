WWE Fans React to Daniel Bryan’s Wardrobe Malfunction at Elimination Chamber

Daniel Bryan went viral on social media on Monday following his match with Drew Gulak at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view the night before. And unfortunately for the former WWE Champion, people weren’t talking about how great the in-ring technical wrestling was. Instead, fans were focused on the two wardrobe malfunctions Bryan suffered during the match — first when Gulak held onto his tights and reversed a suplex on the ring apron, and again when Gulak grabbed Bryan for an inverted suplex from the top rope. Photos of Bryan accidentally flashing the crowd on both occasions have been popping up on Twitter ever since.

Bryan went on to win the match after locking in the Yes Lock, then said in a backstage promo afterwards that he wants more matches with the former Curiserweight Champion. Hopefully their rematches won’t have the same problems.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to Bryan’s wardrobe malfunction below!

Traumatized!

Things happens in the ring .. 🤷‍♀️

Good, that I wasn’t the only one, who noticed .. 🤭 .. NOT TRAUMATIZED !!! 😂🤣



WWE’s Daniel Bryan Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Ring, It’s Nuts! https://t.co/zxC09SHUXy lähteestä @TMZ — Nerissa El (@NeriEl691) March 9, 2020

Somebody Noticed

The only interest my wife has in wrestling is seeing the Daniel Bryan wardrobe malfunction. — Sweet Baby Starsmore (@_Starsmore) March 9, 2020

Oh Bollocks!

Well I didn’t notice his wardrobe malfunction during the match, but thanks to WWE’s replay I was unfortunate enough to see Daniel Bryan’s bollock flying through the air in slow motion 🙃 — Clare’s Gh👻st 🌙卌 (@CsDarkrose) March 9, 2020

Never Imagined It

@Hardykat1027 @ViolenJiger here’s a side to DB you never thought you would get:https://t.co/duoHjeEjn3 — Gladys S (@thatdariachick) March 9, 2020

New Merch!