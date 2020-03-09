Daniel Bryan Suffers Two Wardrobe Malfunctions During Elimination Chamber Match

Given the nature of pro wrestling, wardrobe malfunctions are bound to happen every now and then. WWE Superstars are no exception to the rule, and unfortunately Daniel Bryan was the latest victim of one during his match with Drew Gulak at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday. Midway through the match Bryan tried to suplex Gulak over the top rope and out of the ring, only for Gulak to hang on when he hit the apron and send Bryan crashing to the outside floor with him. Unfortunately for Bryan, when Gulak grabbed his trunks it resulted in his privates flashing in front of the Philadelphia crowd.

Sadly for him, this wasn't the only incident in the match. Later in the bout Gulak grabbed Bryan from the top rope to hit an Inverted Suplex. Once again, Gulak's trunks caused Bryan to accidentally flash the crowd.

WWE star Daniel Bryan suffers wardrobe malfunction during #WWEChamber as testicles fall out of shortshttps://t.co/hgp6x7jZrV pic.twitter.com/CSy4lM8KYu — Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) March 9, 2020

Bryan wound up winning the show-opener via submission when he locked Gulak in the Yes Lock. As of this writing, he hasn't commented on the wardrobe malfunction on social media.

Though he walked into last year's WrestleMania as the reigning WWE Champion, it's unclear what Bryan will be doing once WrestleMania 36 rolls around in April. His feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt over the WWE Universal Championship resulted in two pay-per-view losses, and he's since been feuding with Gulak and (somewhat) Heath Slater.

In his post-match promo backstage, Bryan made it sound like he wants to grapple with Gulak again.

"As crazy as it sounds, I feel alive," Bryan said. "This is what I love about this. I don't ever wanna just go through the motions. When I go out there and fight, I want to fight with my heart. I want to fight with blood and guts. That's what I want to fight with. That's why I wanted to fight Drew Gulak, and that's why I've wanted to fight Drew Gulak for years."

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below. The event will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs.

