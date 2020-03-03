Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 to Premiere With Chris Benoit Episode

The Vice documentary series Dark Side of the Ring will premiere its second season on March 24, and the show’s first episode will recap a tragedy WWE fans are all too familiar with. The first episode will recap Chris Benoit’s double-murder suicide from 2007, and will be narrated by Benoit’s close fried and All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho. In a press release put out this week, Vice confirmed that other episodes would cover Dino Bravo’s murder, David Schultz, the death of Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend Nancy Argentino, the Road Warriors, Owen Hart’s death and New Jack’s career in ECW.

In 2007 Benoit killed his wife Nancy and seven-year-old son Daniel in their Fayetteville, Georgia home, then committed suicide.

“The two-part premiere special episode delves into the tragic story of wrestling superstar Chris Benoit,” the press release read. “In 2007, Benoit, one of the biggest names in the sport, killed his wife, Nancy and seven year old son Daniel before hanging himself in a crime that shocked the world and sparked a conversation about mental health in sports that continues today. The documentary offers unprecedented access to Benoit’s inner circle of family and friends, who reveal their complicated feelings about the tragedy 13 years later including his son, David: ‘That definitely was not him. He’s still my hero,’ and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit’s sister: ‘I think I do, someday want to forgive him… it’s not today.’”

“The first season of Dark Side of the Ring was a massive hit. These powerful stories transcend wrestling fandom and resonate with both fans of the sport and newcomers who were captivated by this incredible storytelling,” Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television said in the release. “We rise to the challenge and do not shy away from the truth. I am proud and excited to continue telling these courageous stories in season two.”

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Benoit’s son David said he believes WWE will induct the former World Heavyweight Champion into the WWE Hall of Fame in the near future.

“I would like the WWE to remember him,” Benoit said. “At least for the good times. I want him in the Hall of Fame.”

Once the details of Benoit’s death emerged, WWE ceased mentioning him on television. Aside from his matches on the WWE Network, his time in the company has been all but erased.