WWE Draft Night 1 Results From WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas

The 2019 WWE Draft officially kicked off on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, as WWE re-established the brand split between the Blue Brand and Monday Night Raw. According to the rules the company released on Thursday, only 30 picks will be made throughout Friday night’s show, and the two brands only have a select list of wrestlers to chose from based on the announced draft pools (which you can see here). Neither NXT nor 205 Live will be not be directly involved in the draft, though both shows had a couple of names pop up in the draft pools.

Here are a few notable rules for this year’s draft — for every two picks SmackDown receives, Raw will get three because of its extra hour, tag teams will count as one pick unless specifically stated otherwise and any wrestler that goes undrafted will have the option to “sign” with one of the two brands after the fact.

Check out the full draft results below, and keep refreshing this page as the results come in throughout the show. The WWE Draft will continue with another 41 picks on Monday Night Raw this coming week.

SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

Lacey Evans

The Revival

Lucha House Party

Heavy Machinery

Raw