WWE Supplemental Draft Results From Talking Smack

The WWE Draft continued Saturday during the airing of Talking Smack on the WWE Network. The company had announced during SmackDown that some new picks would be made on Saturday prior to the final night of the draft during Monday Night Raw this coming week, and we have the full results from Saturday's supplemental draft for you.

Drafted for Raw:

Humberto Carrillo

Drew Gulak

Tucker

Draft for SmackDown:

Murphy

Kalisto

Murphy, Gulak, and Tucker are the names that are switching brands via the draft.

The names of talent eligibile to be drafted on Monday during the final night of the draft on Raw are: Andrade, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Elias.

Mickie James, Lucha House Party, and Shorty G are listed as free agents.

ComicBook will continue to have full coverage of the WWE Draft during Monday Night Raw. To check out the full results from night one of the WWE Draft on SmackDown, check out this link.