WWE Draft: Every Pick From Night Two on WWE Raw

Night Two of the 2020 WWE Draft took place on this week's Monday Night Raw, featuring more wrestlers jumping between the Raw and Friday Night SmackDown brands. Some of the highlights from the second night included Bray Wyatt getting picked at No. 1 overall and SmackDown picking up the Street Profits as the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions, further causing chaos within WWE's tag division. You can see the full list of selections from Night Two in the list below, and stay tuned as we keep updating the list with more picks!

The biggest moves from the first night included Seth Rollins and AJ Styles switching brands, the New Day getting split up and Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre both getting selected No. 1 overall in order to stay on their respective brands.