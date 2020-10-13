WWE Draft: Every Pick From Night Two on WWE Raw

By Connor Casey

Night Two of the 2020 WWE Draft took place on this week's Monday Night Raw, featuring more wrestlers jumping between the Raw and Friday Night SmackDown brands. Some of the highlights from the second night included Bray Wyatt getting picked at No. 1 overall and SmackDown picking up the Street Profits as the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions, further causing chaos within WWE's tag division. You can see the full list of selections from Night Two in the list below, and stay tuned as we keep updating the list with more picks!

The biggest moves from the first night included Seth Rollins and AJ Styles switching brands, the New Day getting split up and Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre both getting selected No. 1 overall in order to stay on their respective brands.

Raw: Bray Wyatt

Raw picked up Wyatt with its first pick of the evening, mere days after winning the main event of SmackDown against Kevin Owens. 

SmackDown: Bayley

Bayley receives the nod as SmackDown's first pick just one day after her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion reached a full 365 days.

Raw: Randy Orton

Orton opened Raw by cutting a promo on Drew McIntyre and their upcoming WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell

SmackDown: The Street Profits

SmackDown's pick brings the Raw Tag Team Champions to the Blue Brand. The commentary team said the status of each show now having the opposite brand's tag team champions will be addressed later on in the evening.

Raw: Charlotte Flair

"The Queen" has been out of action for several months after undergoing a medical procedure. 

Raw: Braun Strowman

SmackDown: Daniel Bryan

Raw: Matt Riddle

SmackDown: Kevin Owens

Raw: Jeff Hardy

SmackDown: Chad Gable

WWE announced prior to Raw that Chad Gable, aka Shorty G, would be staying on SmackDown.

Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik

It was announced prior to the show that two-thirds of Lucha House Party was heading to Monday Night Raw. Kalisto will remain on SmackDown. 

