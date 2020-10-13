WWE Draft: Every Pick From Night Two on WWE Raw
Night Two of the 2020 WWE Draft took place on this week's Monday Night Raw, featuring more wrestlers jumping between the Raw and Friday Night SmackDown brands. Some of the highlights from the second night included Bray Wyatt getting picked at No. 1 overall and SmackDown picking up the Street Profits as the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions, further causing chaos within WWE's tag division. You can see the full list of selections from Night Two in the list below, and stay tuned as we keep updating the list with more picks!
The biggest moves from the first night included Seth Rollins and AJ Styles switching brands, the New Day getting split up and Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre both getting selected No. 1 overall in order to stay on their respective brands.
Round 1️⃣. In the books.#WWERaw #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/GFAZrTuVtg— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Bray Wyatt
⬇️⬇️ 🔴🔵 2020 #WWEDraft Night 2 PICKS 🔵🔴⬇️⬇️
1️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/dyGrKhw1OZ— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw picked up Wyatt with its first pick of the evening, mere days after winning the main event of SmackDown against Kevin Owens.
SmackDown: Bayley
2️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/rs5zyxhwBR— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Bayley receives the nod as SmackDown's first pick just one day after her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion reached a full 365 days.
Raw: Randy Orton
3️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/4RIWLJxRmT— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Orton opened Raw by cutting a promo on Drew McIntyre and their upcoming WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell.
SmackDown: The Street Profits
4️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/7AlGYItb3w— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown's pick brings the Raw Tag Team Champions to the Blue Brand. The commentary team said the status of each show now having the opposite brand's tag team champions will be addressed later on in the evening.
Raw: Charlotte Flair
5️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/nJMxGtVbmD— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
"The Queen" has been out of action for several months after undergoing a medical procedure.
Raw: Braun Strowman
I don’t care where I go or when I’m drafted who ever picks me up already knows ass whoppins and ratings follow!!!!! #MayTheOddsForeverBeInYourFavor #MainEventMonster— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 9, 2020
SmackDown: Daniel Bryan
7️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/18pMiIGvxy— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Matt Riddle
BROOOO!!! NOOOO!!!
Good luck on #WWERaw @SuperKingofBros. pic.twitter.com/QvxeT2EsXJ— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Kevin Owens
9️⃣ #SmackDown ▶️ @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/UiJtBckqIQ— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Raw: Jeff Hardy
1️⃣0️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/RH3WPgCV1x— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
SmackDown: Chad Gable
.@sarahschreib has 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 regarding Shorty G’s status in the 2020 #WWEDraft. 👀 @WWEGable#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TihaMjfP7F— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 12, 2020
WWE announced prior to Raw that Chad Gable, aka Shorty G, would be staying on SmackDown.
Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik
BREAKING: As just announced on #WWEWatchAlong, @WWEGranMetalik & @LuchadorLD have been drafted to #WWERaw! #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/iXyxY87kMV— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2020
It was announced prior to the show that two-thirds of Lucha House Party was heading to Monday Night Raw. Kalisto will remain on SmackDown.