Watch: Drew McIntyre Stabbed Randy Orton With a Pen After WWE Raw

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw went off the air with Randy Orton being cornered by both "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre, resulting in yet another brawl with the latter. But while that's where the broadcast left off, WWE still had the cameras rolling as McIntyre placed Orton on the commentary table, grabbed a pen and attempted to blind "The Viper" by stabbing his right eye. Twitter user @conman167 claimed the footage aired during the Canadian broadcast. As of Tuesday morning, neither WWE.com nor WWE's social media channels addressed the spot — though the WWE's YouTube clip does include the footage of the stabbing.

This would mark the third time this year someone has attempted to blind their opponent on Raw. Seth Rollins won the infamous "Eye for an Eye" match against Rey Mysterio at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules by driving his eye into the corner of the steel ring steps, then Murphy tried to replicate the same spot with Aleister Black shortly thereafter.

Orton defeated McIntyre at Hell in a Cell on Sunday to claim his 14th world championship. The new WWE Champion claimed in a post-show interview that this reign outshined his previous 13.

"It's because for the longest time I have been the Legend Killer. I have put many legends out to pasture. I have ended many careers," Orton said. "But the word legend is thrown around rather loosely these days. Some have said that I'm a legend. I think they only say that because of my accomplishments, I have many of them and I think that's because I've been here so long. I started when I was 19, I've been here 20-plus years. What this title means to me, my 14th title. You ask if this is sweeter, I said it is, and I'll tell you why. Because there is a very short yet impressive list of men who have had this title 14 times or more — Ric Flair, John Cena, Triple H. My mentor, Triple, my mentor, Ric Flair, one of my greatest opponents and someone who I've fought tooth and nail more than anyone else, John Cena."

WWE has already booked the majority of the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Check out the full card (so far) below: