Rey Mysterio Loses an Eye at WWE Extreme Rules

✖

Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in the Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday and, in the process, caused Mysterio to lose his previously-injured right eye. Throughout the match, the two used pliers, kendo sticks, tables, steel chairs, a pen, various tools from inside of a tool box, the corner of the commentary table and rope to try and claw each other's eyes out. Eventually, the two wound up at ringside where Mysterio, after showing off his injured eye by removing the guard from his mask, tried to blind Rollins by driving his face into the corner of the post.

However, Rollins nailed Mysterio with a low blow, then drove his eye into the corner. The referee called for the bell as Mysterio covered up his eye while Rollins backed away in horror. The former WWE Champ was helped to the back, while Rollins threw up at ringside.

#ExtremeRules

I see what you did there. pic.twitter.com/mryJwaFFMp — GIFSkull IV - Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) July 20, 2020

The feud between the two former world champions goes back to May when Rollins snapped during a tag match and drove Mysterio's right eye into the corner of the steel ring steps. After weeks of brawling, promos and matches involving Murphy, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black and Dominik Mysterio, Mysterio earned the chance to pick the stipulation for their long-awaited bout. Because of what Rollins had done to his eye, Mysterio picked the gruesome stipulation.

Check out the full card for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules below:

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (No Contest, MVP crowns himself new champion)

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (stipulation TBA)

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.