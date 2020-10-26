Randy Orton Cracks a Joke About Batista After Winning 14th WWE Championship

✖

Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view to capture the WWE Championship. The victory not only made "The Viper" a 14-time world champion, but it gave the Evolution faction its 50th combined world championship reign across its four members — Ric Flair (16), Triple H (14), Orton (14) and Batista (6). Orton noticed the graphic celebrating his former group's accomplishment on Sunday night, and couldn't help but take a shot at Batista.

"#Legends.... and an actor," Orton wrote, poking fun at how Batista left WWE to pursue a career in Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram #legends .... and an actor. A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Oct 26, 2020 at 12:55am PDT

"Big Dave" seemed to get a kick out of the joke, as he liked the post. Meanwhile, Flair was one of the first to congratulate Orton on his accomplishment (despite them still having issues in-storyline).

Great Day In The NFL, Great Day In The MLB, But None Better Than The Championship Match With @DMcIntyreWWE And @RandyOrton. Despite Personal Feelings, Congrats Randy! 14 Times Is A Big Number! @WWE pic.twitter.com/IbLI3gFbSG — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 26, 2020

Orton cut a backstage promo following the end of Hell in a Cell, where he said his 14th reign was "sweeter" than his previous 13.

"It's because for the longest time I have been the Legend Killer. I have put many legends out to pasture. I have ended many careers," Orton said. "But the word legend is thrown around rather loosely these days. Some have said that I'm a legend. I think they only say that because of my accomplishments, I have many of them and I think that's because I've been here so long. I started when I was 19, I've been here 20-plus years. What this title means to me, my 14th title. You ask if this is sweeter, I said it is, and I'll tell you why. Because there is a very short yet impressive list of men who have had this title 14 times or more — Ric Flair, John Cena, Triple H. My mentor, Triple, my mentor, Ric Flair, one of my greatest opponents and someone who I've fought tooth and nail more than anyone else, John Cena."