Dwayne Wade Uses Classic Dwayne Johnson WWE Raw Moment to Hype up the NBA Eastern Conference Finals

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will clash in the first game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and to help promote the match former Heat star Dwayne Wade uploaded a video of a classic Monday Night Raw scene involving Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Michael Cole. For those who don't recall, back in May 2011 Rock appeared on an episode of Raw only to be interrupted by Cole, who was working as a heel commentator at the time. While wearing a Boston Celtics jersey (the Heat were playing the Celtics in the conference semifinals at the time) Cole demanded that Johnson apologize to him and the anonymous Raw General Manager.

Johnson played along at first, but then told Cole "Go Heat, b—!" and slammed him down with a Rock Bottom. The Heat wound up winning that series and made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

View this post on Instagram Game Day! Let’s Goooo #heatnation A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Sep 15, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

WWE.com reported on Wade's shout-out, writing, "Wade posted a throwback video of The Rock delivering a Rock Bottom and The People's Elbow to a shamrock-green-and-white-clad Michael Cole."

Thanks to the league's broadcasting deal with TNT, the NBA Playoffs have had a direct effect on AEW Dynamite's schedule over the past month. This week will mark the first time in a month that Dynamite and NXT will run head-to-head on Wednesday night, as there won't be a basketball game that night.

Johnson also wound up in the headlines late last week when a cardboard cutout of himself and Queen Elizabeth II was spotted inside Arrowhead Stadium during Thursday Night Football.