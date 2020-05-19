Edge Accepts Randy Orton's Challenge at WWE Backlash

Randy Orton and Edge opened this week's Monday Night Raw, picking up right where they left off last week regarding a rematch at WrestleMania 36. Orton went back over his talking points about how he believed Edge wouldn't be able to beat him under the confines of a normal match, while Edge berated his former tag partner for not loving the sport of pro wrestling like so many others on the roster. After the two went back and forth interrupting each other, Edge finally blurted out that he accepted Orton's challenge, prompting "The Viper" to leave the ring.

The two first went at it in what wound up being the second-longest match in WrestleMania history back at WrestleMania 36. Edge won the Last Man Standing after nailing Orton with a Con-Chair-To on the top of a semi-truck.

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.