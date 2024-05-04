WWE Backlash 2024: Bayley Retains Women's Championship

After an insanely chaotic street fight involving The Bloodline, it was time for the Women's Championship to be on the line at WWE Backlash, with Bayley defending her Title against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. The match included a host of near-falls, and all three superstars pulled out all the stops for the Title. That includes brutal slams on the announce table and the barricade, and at one point Stratton looked poised to pin both Bayley and Naomi with a moonsault. They were both able to evade it and send Stratton packing though, and it came down to a fight between best friends. It was ulatimely Bayley who got the final pin, retaining her WWE Women's Championship.

The three superstars exchanged counters and strikes and fought to a standstill, but then Bayley and Naomi ended up teaming up a bit against Stratton. Stratton turned the tables and knocked Bayley down, but Naomi came right back and ended up knocking the Champ to the mat.

Stratton tried to cover both Naomi and Bayley, but both kicked out of the pin attempt. Stratton turned her attention to the Champion, knocking her to the mat with a shoulder tackle before connecting with heavy strikes to the back. Stratton then put more pressure on the neck with her knee against the ropes, but Bayley fought back with strikes of her own.

Unfortunately, Stratton knocked Bayley back down with a clothesline and went for a pin, though Bayley kicked out. Stratton went for her patented corner combo but Bayley caught her. Stratton then hit an Alabama Slam on the Champ and went for the cover, but Naomi came rushing in to break it up.

The fight moved to outside the ring, with Stratton hitting a back elbow and throwing Naomi over the barricade. Bayley took advantage of Stratton taunting the crowd and came crashing into her, knocking her to the floor. Bayley then went to get Naomi but she replied with a kick to the head before hitting a neck breaker from the barricade.

Naomi threw Stratton in and hit the split-legged moonsault into a cover, but Bayley broke up the pin attempt. Stratton got Bayley up on the top rope but Naomi came in and picked up Stratton, hitting a slam to the mat. Then she locked in a submission hold on Stratton, but Bayley hit an elbow drop to break it up. Bayley went for a pin but Naomi kicked out, and Stratton kicked out of the pin attempt that followed.

Stratton almost pinned Bayley but then the Champ hit a Bayley to Belly, but Stratton kicked out of the cover. Stratton lifted Bayley on her shoulders and hit a senton, but Naomi dragged her to the floor. Stratton then slammed Naomi onto the barricade, and then lifted Bayley and slammed her onto the announce table.

Stratton rolled Bayley and Naomi into the ring and set up for the moonsault. Both dodged out of the way and hit Stratton with a neckbreaker, causing her to roll to the floor. That left Naomi and Bayley in the ring, and Naomi took control for a bit. They exchanged covers and Bayley got the 3 count on hers, retaining her Championship.

WWE Backlash:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (C) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat: Bayley (C) def. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (C) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga def. Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

