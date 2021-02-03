Edge Says Reforming a Tag Team With Christian Needs to Happen

✖

One of the highlights of Sunday's Royal Rumble event was seeing Christian make his surprise return from a seven-year retirement and embrace with Edge during the Men's Royal Rumble match. "Captain Charisma," much like Edge albeit for different injuries, had his career abruptly cut short in 2014. But now that he's back, and reportedly on a part-time deal with WWE, fans are crossing their fingers that Edge & Christian will reunite and compete as a tag team once again.

Edge, who spoke with Metro this week following his Rumble victory, seemingly loves the idea. He stated, "I would love it! I think at some point that would need to happen — just because there's so many opportunities there. 'Between Edge and Christian against The Usos — I mean, man! Edge and Christian against The New Day, Edge and Christian against Ziggler and Roode, Edge and Christian versus the Street Profits! Not for nothing, Edge and Christian versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. There's some stuff there."

Edge and Christian were synonymous with each other early in their careers, first as members of The Brood (Christian was initially introduced as Edge's brother) and later as a comedic tag team. Together the pair had famous feuds with The Hardy Boyz and the Dudleyz that led to the creation of the Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match. The two held the WWF Tag Team Championships seven times until splitting in 2001. They briefly reunited in the early 2010s prior to Edge's retirement, though their shared storyline did eventually lead to Christian becoming a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

"When you have reality and truth, and real emotions that can't be fabricated, that can't be written, that can't be scripted," Edge said in the interview regarding the in-ring hug. "So the look you saw on my face as Christian was coming down the ramp, that was real. That was me being part dumbfounded that we were both in the Royal Rumble in 2021 after being told we could both never do this again. Proud — there was pride because I know how hard he worked to get back to the point where he could be cleared — which was evident by looking at him. There's so many emotions in that moment and in that look — because I've known he's been cleared for a little while, right? So I knew all of these things, but then when it's actually happening, you're in the moment, you're in the pocket, that's when you get everything that you've been feeling for this last little while and it's able to come out. 'It just so happens to be able to come out on screen, and that's a beautiful thing!"

Now that he's won the Rumble, Edge has the choice to face either WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He's reportedly booked to wind up challenging the latter, though he confirmed on Tuesday that he'll appear on this week's NXT as well.