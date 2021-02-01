Edge Wins the 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble From The No. 1 Spot

✖

For the third time in WWE history, the No. 1 entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble went the distance and won the Rumble match. Edge joined Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit as the only man to accomplish the feat, lasting more than 58 minutes.As announced on FS1's WWE Backstage the night before, Edge and Randy Orton kicked off the match as the first two entrants. The two brawled before Orton could even hit the ring, and Edge eventually planted him on the commentary table by countering an RKO with an Edgecution. Orton was then helped to the back after limping with a leg injury.

A third of the way through the match Mustafa Ali kept his rivalry with The New Day going by eliminating Xavier Woods. This sent Big E into a rage and he promptly threw Ali out of the ring with just one arm.

Rapper Bad Bunny (who performed his single "Booker T" earlier in the night) played a small role in the match. When The Miz entered he decided to attack Bunny's DJ setup. This prompted the rapper to come out to the ring, and Damian Priest used the distraction to eliminate both Miz and Morrison. Bunny then climbed to the top rope and hit a splash on the two heels.

Midway through the match there was a surprise Team Hell No reunion between Daniel Bryan and Kane. The two hugged, but then Kane chokeslammed his former tag partner.

Former world champion Christian made his surprise return during the match. He helped eliminate Bobby Lashley from the bout, then embraced Edge.

Omos wound up playing a big role in the match, eliminating both Big E and Rey Mysterio while outside the ring. He was unsuccessful in keeping Styles from getting eliminated late in the bout.

Seth Rollins made his return to WWE programming by entering at No. 29. He wound up eliminating Daniel Bryan, the odds-on favorite to win the bout. The final four (technically five minus Orton's absence) were Rollins, Braun Strowman, Edge and Christian.

The final sequence saw Edge and Rollins as (seemingly) the final two. Edge dodged a Curb Stomp to eliminate Rollins, then ran right into an RKO from a returning Orton. He managed to counter Orton's Irish Whip at the last second to win the match.

