Edge Teases Ending His WWE Career With One Last World Heavyweight Championship Reign

Edge just threw down the gauntlet ahead of tomorrow night's WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament matches. "The Rated-R Superstar" initially ended his career as one of the most decorated wrestlers in the promotion's history, with one of his biggest claims to fame being a record seven-time World Heavyweight Champion. However, outside of winning the 2021 Royal Rumble, the WWE Hall of Famer has consistently come up short in his attempts to win a championship since coming out of retirement. He failed to dethrone Roman Reigns of the Universal Championship twice (including a loss at WrestleMania 37) and even came up short in a United States Championship match with Austin Theory back in February.

The 49-year-old now finds himself as one of the 12 men competing in the tournament to crown WWE's new World Heavyweight Champion. The Raw half of the bracket took place earlier this week with Seth Rollins winning his opening-round triple threat bout before beating Finn Balor in the main event. In order to face his old rival at Night of Champions and become the inaugural champion, Edge will have to beat AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio in a triple threat and then overcome the winner of the Theory/Sheamus/Bobby Lashley triple threat on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

Aware that his days as an in-ring performer are numbered, Edge declared in a video on Thursday that the perfect way to finish his career is to finally become a 12-time world champion. He added that when he drops his title, he'll retire.

“It’s gonna end soon and there’s no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship and when I lose it, that’s it. I’m done.”



Hearing Edge alluding to the end got me good 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rnsjB0NqsB — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 11, 2023

"You know, some people have been running around saying that they're going to finish their stories, right? And good for them. But it made me think a little bit about my story, the introduction of the WWE Heavyweight Championship. If I look at that thing, it even looks like the title that I never lost, looks like Big Gold. Twelve years ago, I was forced to give the thing up. Never had a chance to get it back. Now, I have a chance, and it all comes full circle," Edge said. "Now, this ride, it's going to end sooner than later. Let's face it, we all know that. I gotta get this done. If it's the last thing to do, it's the last, it's the period on the end of the sentence, right? It's the last sentence in the book. I gotta get that stuff out of the basement, and I just got to do it. You know, all of you that are watching this, I assume you've been with me on this ride. And I really appreciate it.

"It's going to end soon, and I got to end it right this time," he continued. "There's no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Then, when I lose it, that's it. I'm done. So, Rey, AJ, bring your best tomorrow, I know you will."