WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge Slays "The Demon" Finn Balor in Hell in a Cell Match

WWE WrestleMania 39 was already off to an explosive start for Night 2, and that all went to hell with Edge and "The Demon" Finn Balor settling things in a Hell in a Cell Match! Ever since Edge poised his latest comeback following being booted by the Judgment Day, he's been squarely aimed at Finn Balor. Balor was the one who helped to kick Edge out of the Judgement Day when he joined the group, and Edge has been tapping into his darker sides in order to make sure that Balor learns his lesson. This all led to both of them dipping into their darker selves with Edge becoming "Brood Edge" in full to take on Finn Balor's Demon.

Hell in a Cell saw the two of them getting into the titular cage, and unleashed mayhem in full from there. Edge had wanted Balor to channel the Demon once more in order to settle their blood feud, and a lot of good that did him. Once they got in the cell, Balor's Demon seemed to just shake off everything that Edge had done to him. This even went as far as Balor bleeding from one of Edge's attacks and the medical team needing to interfere.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Who Wins Edge vs. Finn Balor?

Beating one another with color coded weapons, it wasn't until Finn Balor jumped off the wall of the cell and landed on a table (missing Edge in the process) that the tide really started to turn. Edge reached a breaking point before using a chair and positioning it in a way that would deal the most damage to him. It's the "Conchairto" that helped put him away before, and ultimately what allowed Edge to finally defeat the demon and win the match.

As for Night Two of WrestleMania 39, the card and results so far break down as such:

Brock Lesnar def. Omos

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) def. Sheamus and. Drew McIntyre

Gunther (c) def. Sheamus and. Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Women's Championship Match : Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka

: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka Hell in a Cell Match: Edge def. "The Demon" Finn Balor

