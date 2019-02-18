WWE Elimination Chamber: Internet Reacts to Corey Graves’ Commentary After Carmella Cheating Allegations

Corey Graves made his first appearance on WWE commentary since his wife publicly accused him of cheating on her at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday.

Graves’ wife Amy Polinski said Graves had been having an affair with Carmella, who was the first wrestler to enter the ring to start the main card as part of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match.

Fans were quick to point out the connection, with some saying they felt uncomfortable about the situation given Graves typical comments about pining over Mandy Rose.

“It’s even more cringey than usual to have Graves thirsty commentary about Mandy Rose considering the circumstances,” one fan wrote.

“Hearing Corey Graves perv over Mandy Rose on commentary is even more creepier than normal after the allegations made yesterday,” wrote another.

Fans also took note of how quickly Graves was shut down by both Renee Young and Beth Phoenix, who were also on the commentary team alongside Michael Cole.

“I genuinely look forward to the subtle and not-so-subtle burns on commentary towards Corey Graves tonight by Renee. Hopefully Beth sticks around tonight as well,” one fan wrote.

“Graves on commentary right now is really awkward … Those Girls @ReneeYoungWWE and @TheBethPhoenix are putting him in his place,” another tweeted.

Carmella and Naomi spent the least amount of time in the chamber, as they were the first team to be eliminated from the match by The IIconics. Sasha Banks and Bayley went on to become the new tag champions.

While Graves has yet to release an official statement on the allegations, Polinsky did post a text conversation between he and an unknown messenger. In the text conversation Graves claimed the accusations were false, but did add that the reality show Total Divas, which Carmella is a cast member for the upcoming ninth season, had already reached out to him.