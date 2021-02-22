New United States Champion Crowned During Elimination Chamber

✖

After coming up short against Bobby Lashley for months, Riddle finally won the United States Championship during Sunday's Elimination Chamber event. The final sequence of the match saw John Morrison (who earned his way into the match earlier in the night as a replacement for Keith Lee), get into MVP's face and grab the crutch he had used to get to the ring. Morrison tried to take a swing at Lashey, but would up in the Hurt Lock and dropped the weapon. Riddle slid into the ring, smacked the crutch across Lashley's back and hit a Bro Derek on Morrison for the win.

Lashley was left to fume in the ring, while Riddle shouted that he now as a "golden ticket" to WrestleMania 37. This marks Riddle's first singles championship reign since signing with WWE and his first since holding the NXT Tag Team Titles with Pete Dunne as The Broserweights in 2020.

